Judges inspect textiles, antiques at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's contest time at the Kentucky State Fair.



Textiles and antiques will be judged on Monday.



More than 450 quilts will be examined, critiqued, stared at and praised. Two judge will pick a first, second, third and fourth place winner.



"You look for balance, unity and all of those things contribute to the success of the design," certified quilt judge Linda Luggen said. "Then you go into the workmanship, whether it be the piecing being precise or the appliqué being smooth and points being sharp."

More than 2,000 antiques will also be judged. The pieces are separated into categories, then judged on age, condition and rarity.



"You have a first, second and third for each category, along with honorable mentions," antiques judge Zac Distel said.



Textiles and antiques winners will be selected Monday evening. Winners must show up at the fair to learn who won.



Quilt winners get bragging rights and their piece will be displayed in a case during the fair. Antique winners get a small monetary prize.



