Judges inspect textiles, antiques at Kentucky State Fair

Layfierre Mitchell, 47, allegedly shot a man in the head in the 1700 block of Bolling Avenue on March 22.More >>
Layfierre Mitchell, 47, allegedly shot a man in the head in the 1700 block of Bolling Avenue on March 22.More >>
More than 450 quilts will be examined, critiqued, stared at and praised. More than 2,000 antiques will also be judged.More >>
More than 450 quilts will be examined, critiqued, stared at and praised. More than 2,000 antiques will also be judged.More >>
Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head.More >>
Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head.More >>
Shively Police Department Lt. Col. Josh Myers said the meme was allegedly posted on officer Morris Rinehardt’s Facebook page.More >>
Shively Police Department Lt. Col. Josh Myers said the meme was allegedly posted on officer Morris Rinehardt’s Facebook page.More >>
A man was taken into custody after he allegedly inappropriately touched a young girl.More >>
A man was taken into custody after he allegedly inappropriately touched a young girl.More >>