Suspect in McKindree Ct. shooting arraigned

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The woman arrested over the weekend after a shooting that has left a man in critical condition has made her first court appearance.

Mykeya M. Pruitt, 22, of Louisville, is being held on a $75,000 cash bond.

Louisville Metro police were called to the 2400 block of McKindree Court around 2:35 a.m. Aug. 12 on a report of a shooting. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head, according to Pruitt's arrest report.

Pruitt was originally charged with assault and tampering with evidence. The assault charge was upgraded to attempted murder after the victim's conditioned worsened.

LMPD homicide detectives say after being advised of her Miranda Rights, Pruitt gave them a statement admitting to the shooting. She also admitted to changing her bloody clothing to conceal evidence.

