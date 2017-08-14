Falcons' Devonta Freeman ruled out with concussion symptoms

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) - Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman has concussion symptoms and has been ruled out for this week's preseason game at Pittsburgh.
Freeman left Sunday's practice with heat-related issues. Coach Dan Quinn said Monday that Freeman reported the concussion symptoms after leaving the field and has been placed in the concussion protocol.
Tevin Coleman took over first-team snaps at running back on Monday as the team held its final practice of training camp. Coleman's playing time likely will be limited in Sunday's game as Quinn focuses on the competition between Terron Ward and rookie Brian Hill for the third running back spot.
The Falcons agreed to terms Wednesday on a five-year, $41.25 million extension with Freeman. The deal makes Freeman the league's highest-paid running back in terms of the overall package.
___
