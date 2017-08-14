NCAA to continue discussing esports landscape in October

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The NCAA's Board of Governors will discuss electronic sports at its next scheduled meeting in October after holding a preliminary conversation last week.

University administrators want to better understand what role the NCAA can or should play in the popular video gaming sports world.

Esports are usually described as multiplayer competitions. The Next Level, an organization dedicated to covering the business of esports, estimated in May that 40 schools were devoting more than $4 million in scholarship money to 655 players.

It issued a report that included a graphic showing that two schools, the University of Pikeville in Kentucky and Maryville University in Missouri, offer scholarships that can cover the full cost of tuition, room and board.

