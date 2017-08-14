Man charged with assault in March shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man who allegedly shot another man in the head was taken into custody five months after the shooting.

Layfierre Mitchell, 47, allegedly shot a man in the head in the 1700 block of Bolling Avenue on March 22.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

Mitchell was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Aug. 11 and charged with assault.



