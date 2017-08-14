Convicted murderer up for parole; victim's family continues to fight for justice

Donovan Harris was sentenced to life in prison but is eligible for parole in October. (Source: KOOL)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville family continues to fight for their daughter nearly 24 years after she was brutally murdered.

The man who killed Mary Byron is up for parole, and her family wants to make sure he stays in jail for his entire life sentence.

Pat and John Byron were in Frankfort on Monday to testify in front of a parole board. They want to make sure Donovan Harris, the man who killed their daughter, remains in prison at the Kentucky State Reformatory. Harris' hearing in front of the parole board is expected to be on Tuesday, according to the Mary Byron project.

Twelve years ago, a parole broad deferred Harris' parole request for another 12 years. Harris is up for parole in October 2017.

Mary Byron was raped, assaulted and stalked by Harris in late 1993. Harris was arrested and jailed for the crimes, but someone posted his bail and he was released. Mary didn't know that Harris was out of jail.

On the evening of December 6, 1993, Mary was in her car after leaving her job at JC Penney at Mall St. Matthews. Harris approached from the driver's side and shot her to death inside her car. It was Mary's 21st birthday.

Exactly one year after Mary's murder, Jefferson County, Kentucky became the first community to institute automated telephone notification for crime victims and other concerned citizens. That system is VINE - The National Victim Notification Network - which is now used in thousands of communities across the nation.

An online petition titled "Deny parole for Donovan Harris" has generated more than 6,000 signatures.

Harris is now 47 years old. Mary would have turned 45 this year.

Following her death, the family set up the Mary Byron Foundation, which targets domestic violence issues and led to the formation of the Victims

Identification and Notification Everyday system.

