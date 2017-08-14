WWE: Pro wrestler Ric Flair out of surgery and resting

You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.

You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.

'We need your prayers,' Wrestling icon Ric Flair's management team says

'We need your prayers,' Wrestling icon Ric Flair's management team says

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2007, file photo, wrestler Ric Flair addresses the media during a news conference at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. Flair's representative said on Twitter Aug. 14, 2017, that Flair ...

ATLANTA (AP) - World Wrestling Entertainment says pro wrestling legend Ric Flair is out of surgery and resting after being hospitalized.

The statement Monday did not give details about the nature of the surgery.

A representative for the showman known as "Nature Boy" says the 68-year-old wrestler was admitted to the hospital for routine monitoring. Melinda Morris Zanoni of Legacy Talent asked on Twitter Monday for "prayers & positive energy" because Flair has "tough medical issues."

Former pro wrestler Mick Foley and wrestling executive Eric Bischoff are among numerous wrestlers wishing Flair well on Twitter.

Known for his flamboyant outfits and "Woooo!" catchphrase, Flair made his professional debut in 1972 and was inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2008.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.