Florida couple transporting gas grill light cigarette, blow up car

The windshield of the Kia Sorrento was shattered. (Source: Orlando Police)

(RNN) - A gas grill being transported in a car exploded when a passenger lit a cigarette, the Orlando Police tweeted.

The driver and his wife had a gas grill in the back seat of their Kia Sorrento in Orlando, FL. The grill was turned on and the propane tank was open and connected, according to News13.

The vehicle continued moving after the explosion and crashed into a pole.

The couple was transported to the hospital and treated for burns, but suffered no life-threatening injuries.

