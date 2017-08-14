Print your own WAVE 3 News solar eclipse pinhole projector

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On August 21, 2017, the sky will go dark during the early afternoon over parts of Western and Southern Kentucky and dim over WAVE Country.

As the moon passes across the sun on Kentucky's Darkest Day, it's important to have either a pair of eclipse viewing glasses or an eclipse pinhole projector handy.

Below is a link to download a pinhole projector sheet that you can print out at home for viewing a projected image of the solar eclipse.

Please read the safety and instructions presented below before downloading and printing your eclipse projector.

SAFETY: DO NOT look at the sun with the naked eye, even during the maximum point of a partial solar eclipse like we'll have here in WAVE Country. Even the smallest sliver of sunlight peeking out from around the sun can cause permanent eye damage in seconds.

INSTRUCTIONS: Simply print out the eclipse pinhole projector sheet at the link below, cut it in half along the dotted line to make two projectors (give one to a friend!), poke a small hole in the center of it each half sheet, then hold one of the half sheets a few feet above the ground or another piece of paper. Make sure your back is facing the sun. You'll see a projected image of the sun below the pinhole sheet. DO NOT under any circumstance look at the sun directly through the hole of the eclipse projector, let it project an image on another surface instead.

