Couple admits to crashing wedding; bride finds stunt funny

SPARTA, N.J. (AP) - A couple who gained notoriety for crashing a New Jersey couple's wedding reception and leaving them a card apologizing for their actions say they did it as a lark while on their first date.
Carly Wolfson tells WCBS-TV in New York (http://cbsloc.al/2i08E43) that she sent the bride, Karen Tufo, a Facebook message apologizing for showing up uninvited at the Aug. 6 event.
But Tufo - who has said she found the stunt funny and offered to buy the crashers a drink - told her no apology was needed.
Reception attendees have said Wolfson and Ritchie Barry were the life of the party, spending a lot of time on the dance floor and sitting at the best man's table.
Several people thought they might be crashers, but with everyone caught up in the celebration no one questioned them.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
