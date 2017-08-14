New security measures in place at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium

Diaper bags are permitted and are subject to search. (Source: UofL)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – New security measures have been implemented ahead of University of Louisville’s football season.

The new security measures at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium include magnetic wanding at entry gates and restrictions on bags.

Each person can take in one small clutch purse, no larger than 6.5 x 4.5 inches, and one clear bag – either a one-gallon Ziploc baggie or a 12 x 6 x 12 tote.

Diaper bags are permitted and are subject to search. Exceptions will be granted to medical items and equipment that have been inspected.

Anyone with items that are not approved will be asked to put them in their vehicle.

Unopened bottles of water can no longer be brought into the stadium, but free cups of ice will be given out at concession stands.

Fans will have to empty their pockets before they are wanded by a guard.

Because of the new measures, gates will open two hours before kickoff. Fans are encouraged to enter the stadium early and can purchase beers throughout the stadium for the first hour.

Tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes and vaping, is strictly prohibited inside all UofL facilities, as well as within 50 feet of an exterior gate or entrance.

