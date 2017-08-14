Store employee arrested in alleged theft, sale of cell phones

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An employee of a cell phone store has been charged with theft after phones worth thousands of dollars were discovered to be missing.

Diana Sanchez, 37, of Louisville, was arrested August 13.

>> MUGSHOTS: August 2017 Roundup

An arrest warrant says Sanchez had been working at a Cricket Wireless store in the 8700 block of Westport Road when the store manager noticed some of the display phones were missing. A check of the inventory revealed that many more phones unaccounted for. The total of the missing merchandise was $6,800.

A review of the video surveillance showed Sanchez leaving the store with a number of phones in a bag on July 11. She was also recorded leaving more phones on July 16. When called by her employer, Sanchez admitted to taking and selling the phones.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Victim's family continues to fight to keep convicted murderer behind bars

+ Meme mocking VA car attack sparks investigation into Shively officer

+ Man charged with assault in March shooting

Some of the stolen phones were recovered by the store from people Sanchez had sold them to. One of the buyers said Sanchez was wearing her company shirt when he purchased his phone from her.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.