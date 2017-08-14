Speedway disputes claim of skimming at Louisville store

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Speedway has responded to a WAVE 3 News report about a woman who claimed her credit card information was compromised by a skimmer at the Speedway on Grinstead Drive and Bardstown Road.

Speedway issued the following statement regarding the issue of skimmers on their premises, adding that there have been no skimmer incidents at the specific Speedway on Bardstown Road:

“At Speedway, we take the protection of our customers’ credit information very seriously. We have a multi-faceted prevention program. In addition, we have an active detection program where we have policies and procedures to identify the existence of skimmers as soon as possible to further minimize the impact on our customers. There have been no skimmer incidents at the Bardstown Road Speedway.”

