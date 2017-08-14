Speedway disputes claim of skimming at Louisville store

Speedway issued a statement on Monday regarding the issue of skimmers on their premises.More >>
Speedway issued a statement on Monday regarding the issue of skimmers on their premises.More >>
The store manager noticed some of the display phones were missing. A check of the inventory revealed that many more phones unaccounted for.More >>
The store manager noticed some of the display phones were missing. A check of the inventory revealed that many more phones unaccounted for.More >>
Some big names are coming to WAVE Country venues over the next several months - and not just hot musical acts.More >>
Some big names are coming to WAVE Country venues over the next several months - and not just hot musical acts.More >>
Shively Police Department Lt. Col. Josh Myers said the meme was allegedly posted on officer Morris Rinehardt’s Facebook page.More >>
Shively Police Department Lt. Col. Josh Myers said the meme was allegedly posted on officer Morris Rinehardt’s Facebook page.More >>
The man who killed Mary Byron is up for parole and her family wants to make sure he stays in jail for his entire life sentence.More >>
The man who killed Mary Byron is up for parole and her family wants to make sure he stays in jail for his entire life sentence.More >>