EMS crew retreats after hearing shots, SWAT called

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A call for help in the St. Joseph neighborhood has resulted in a large police presence after shots were reportedly heard.

Around 2:40 p.m., EMS was called to the 500 block of Lilly Ave. in the Saint Joseph neighborhood on a report of a sick person, according to Mitchell Burmeister, a spokesman for Louisville Metro Emergency Services. Burmeister said the Metro EMS after arrived at the scene, the crew heard shots and notified MetroSafe.

The Louisville Metro Police Department SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Teams were called to the scene. LMPD says one person is in the house.

No one has been reported to be injured.

