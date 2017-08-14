Madisonville businesses ready for solar eclipse after months, years of preparation

Business owners in Madisonville are working around the clock to get ready for eclipse watchers.

City officials are estimating anywhere from 20,000 to 50,000 visitors.

"We are the best town on Earth," said The Gift Horse owner Kelley Chandler. "Now everyone is finding that out."

For about a year, Chandler and her staff at The Gift Horse have been planning for extra eclipse customers.

"We're just really excited to see new shoppers and what excitement it's going to bring to our community as a whole."

Like most local shops, she put her own spin on eclipse merchandise.

Wings Etc. has ordered trailers to store extra food they are stocking up on for the weekend.

"We've tripled our orders to make sure," said Wings Etc. manager Michelle Offutt. "We have a big menu, especially the wings."

With a location just off the interstate, restaurant workers are expecting non-stop customers.

"We have a great location for this with parking across the street and two big parking lots," explained Offutt. "I do have a big banquet room we're going to open up for the overflow. There may be a wait but we'll do our best."

Hotels in Madisonville have been sold out for the eclipse for months. Click here for information on viewing spots available in Madisonville.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.