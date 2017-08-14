Madisonville businesses ready for solar eclipse after months, years of preparation

The man who killed Mary Byron is up for parole and her family wants to make sure he stays in jail for his entire life sentence.More >>
The man who killed Mary Byron is up for parole and her family wants to make sure he stays in jail for his entire life sentence.More >>
Children and families can take part in events in and around Louisville in order to learn about the science behind the eclipse.More >>
Children and families can take part in events in and around Louisville in order to learn about the science behind the eclipse.More >>
More than 20 cars went off the tracks late Saturday night.More >>
More than 20 cars went off the tracks late Saturday night.More >>
A call for help in the St. Joseph neighborhood has resulted in a large police presence.More >>
A call for help in the St. Joseph neighborhood has resulted in a large police presence.More >>
Fifth and sixth graders at Henryville Elementary will be traveling to their science lesson on August 21.More >>
Fifth and sixth graders at Henryville Elementary will be traveling to their science lesson on August 21.More >>