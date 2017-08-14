Amazon issues recall on some solar eclipse glasses

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Amazon has issued a recall on some solar eclipse glasses citing safety issues.

Some of the questionable eclipse glasses may not have come from a recommended manufacturer. Solar eclipse glasses have been flying off shelves and been sold out in various stores online ahead of the August 21 eclipse.

In a statement Amazon said:

"Out of an abundance of caution and in the interests of our customers, we asked third-party sellers that were offering solar eclipse glasses to provide documentation to verify their products were compliant with relevant safety standards. The offers from sellers who provided this safety documentation remain available to customers. The listings from sellers who did not provide the appropriate documentation have been removed and customers who purchased from them were notified last week. Customers can contact Amazon customer service with any questions or concerns."

Through a safe solar filter, only the sun or something just as bright can be seen; all other light should appear dim.

Before and after eclipse totality, or throughout the entire eclipse if you’re outside the path, the only safe way to look directly at the sun is through a proper solar filter.

