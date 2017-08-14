CFB PREVIEW: UofL football road trip guide

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – It's football season again in WAVE Country, and many Louisville fans may be looking to follow their Cards on the road. There's no need to look any further for information on any road trip this season. Below, we have all the details for each game, directions, can't-miss restaurants, local watering holes and everything you need to know to be fully prepared.
UofL vs. Purdue (Week 1)
Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
1000 S Missouri Street
Capacity: 70,000
Series
0-0-1
At Neutral Site: 0-0
Last meeting: Tied, 22-22, 1987
Purdue University
West Lafayette, Ind.
Nickname: Boilermakers
Enrollment: 40,451
2016 Record: 3-9 (1-8 in Big Ten)
Head Coach: Jeff Brohm (First year at Purdue)
Overall coaching record: 40-30
Conference: Big Ten
Colors: Black & Old Gold
Directions from Louisville
I-65 north for 101 miles
Exit 110B on left to I-70
One mile later, 79A towards West St
Right at bottom of ramp onto S Missouri St
Two blocks to stadium (On right)
+ Stadium fun facts: Lucas Oil Stadium is where the NFL’s Colts play; the building boasts a retractable roof
Don’t miss
If you’re in Indianapolis, don’t miss the Steer-In Diner. It’s been a tradition in Indianapolis since it opened in 1960, serving breakfast all day, and offering dine-in, drive-thru and delivery. The Steer-In has a wide menu with something for everyone, from stuffed pizza and meatball sandwiches to burgers, brisket and baby back rib specials.
Indy’s Historic Steer-In
5130 E. 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46219
+ Famous Purdue Alumni: Neil Armstrong, Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, Herman Cain, Orville Redenbacher
+ Don’t have tickets? Watch the game at Sam’s Silver Circle at 1102 Fletcher Avenue
UofL vs. North Carolina (Week 2)
Sept. 9 at 12 p.m.
Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill
104 Stadium Drive
Capacity: 63,000
Series
Louisville leads, 4-3
Last Meeting: Louisville, 39-34, 2012
First meeting as ACC members
Louisville 2-2 versus Tar Heels in Chapel Hill
University of North Carolina
Chapel Hill, N.C.
Nickname: Tar Heels
Enrollment: 29,084
2016 Record: 8-5 (5-3)
Head Coach: Larry Fedora (Sixth year at UNC)
Overall coaching record: 77-44
Conference: Atlantic Coast Conference
Colors: Carolina Blue & White
Directions from Louisville
540 miles
I-64 E into WV where it joins I-77 S,
Stay on I-77 South (I-64 E will exit near MacArthur, WV)
I-77 S will join I-81 N in VA
Stay on I-77 S into NC to I-74 East
I-74 E Joins US-52 S and I-40 E
In Winston-Salem, NC-Take Exit 107A to stay on I-40 East
Follow I-40 East to Exit 266 (Hwy 86/Martin Luther King Jr Blvd)
Right at bottom of ramp
Follow 86/MLK Blvd for approximately 3.5 mi & turn left onto Hillsborough St
Follow Hillsborough (it will turn into Raleigh St) to South Rd
Turn right on South Rd
Go about two blocks & turn Left onto Stadium Dr
Follow to Stadium (On right)
+ Stadium fun fact: Kenan Memorial Stadium has been the home of the Tar Heels since 1927
Don’t miss
If you’re looking for a true UNC food experience, don’t miss Time-Out Grill. It’s open 24 hours a day, and boasts delicious southern comfort food. Time-Out has been a UNC tradition for more than 35 years, and its Chicken Cheddar Biscuit has been featured on several national food tv shows.
Time-Out
201 East Franklin Street
Chapel Hill, NC
+ Need a drink before the game? Check out Linda’s Bar & Grill at 203 East Franklin St.
+ Famous Alumni: Michael Jordan, Andy Griffith, Mia Hamm, Stuart Scott
UofL vs. NC State (Week 6)
Oct. 5 at 8 p.m.
Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh
4600 Trinity Road
Capacity: 57,583
Series
Louisville leads 6-1
Last meeting: Louisville 54-13, 2016
Cards are 2-0 all-time in Raleigh
North Carolina State University
Raleigh, N.C.
Nickname: Wolfpack
Enrollment: 33,989
2016 Record: 7-6 (3-5 in ACC)
Head Coach: Dave Doeren (FIfth year at NC State)
Overall coaching record: 48-30
Conference: ACC
Colors: Red & White
Directions from Louisville
560 miles
I-64 E into WV where it joins I-77 S
Stay on I-77 South (I-64 E will exit near MacArthur, WV)
I-77 S will join I-81 N in VA
Stay on I-77 S into NC to (Left) Exit 101 onto I-74 East
I-74 E Joins US-52 S and I-40 E
In Winston-Salem, NC-Take Exit 107A to Stay on I-40 East
Continue on I-40 E into Raleigh, NC & take Exit 289 (Wade Ave)
On Wade Ave-take first exit (Edwards Mill Rd/PNC Arena/Carter-Finley Stadium)
Right at bottom of ramp
Follow Edwards Mill Rd to Trinity Rd & turn left on Trinity
Follow Trinity to Stadium & Parking (on Left)
+ Stadium Fun Fact: The original nickname for NC State was the Farmers, and the Wolfpack played their first game there against Tennessee in 1893.
Don’t miss
You can’t go to North Carolina and not get some Carolina BBQ. Nowhere in Raleigh does it better than The Pit. Located in a historical 1930’s meatpacking warehouse, the Pit roasts whole hogs to create its signature pit barbecue dishes. Its website boasts an eastern North Carolina phrase “everything but the squeal,” where the entire pig is smoked and shredded, then flavored with a signature spice and vinegar blend. No wonder it’s been featured on Food Network, the Travel Channel, the TODAY Show and dozens of other TV shows and magazines.
+ Looking for Cards fans in town for the game? Check out Rally Point Sport Grill at 1837 N. Harrison Ave
+ Famous alumni: Russell Wilson, Scotty McCreery, Zach Galifianakis, Jeff Williams (Apple COO)
UofL v. Florida State (Week 8)
October 21, Time TBA
Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell, Tallahassee
403 Stadium Drive
Capacity: 82,000
Series
Florida State leads 14-3
Last meeting: Louisville 63-20, 2016
Louisville is 1-9 at Florida State
Florida State University
Tallahassee, Fla.
Nickname: Seminoles
Enrollment: 41,867
2016 Record: 10-3 (5-3 in ACC)
Head Coach: Jimbo Fisher (Eighth year at FSU)
Overall coaching record: 78-17
Conference: Atlantic Coast Conference
Colors: Garnet & Gold
Directions from Louisville
I-65 South through TN & into AL
On the north side of Montgomery, AL, I-65 Exit # 171 (onto I-85 North)
Follow I-85 N to Exit # 9 (Taylor Rd)
Right at bottom of ramp
Follow Taylor Rd until it “T’s” at Hwy 231
Left on Hwy 231 (South)
Stay on Hwy 231 into FL, to I-10
Take I-10 East to Exit 192 (US 90 Quincy/Tallahassee)
Bear right at bottom of the ramp onto US 90 toward Tallahassee
Follow US 90 to Capital Circle/FL 263
Turn right on Capital Circle & follow to W Pensacola St
Turn Left on W Pensacola & follow to Stadium Dr
Right on Stadium Dr & Stadium/Stadium Parking will be on the left
+ Stadium fun fact: Before every game, a student portraying famous Seminole Indian leader Chief Osceola rides to midfield on an Appaloosa horse named Renegade, rises up and plunges a flaming spear into the field.
Don’t Miss
Momo’s Pizza, home of the Slices as big as your head! These over-the-top pizza slices are made for sharing and topped with delicious, melty cheese and all of your favorite toppings. With a vast draft beer selection to accompany your pizza, who can resist?
Momo's Pizza
1416 W Tennessee St
Tallahassee, FL 32304
+ No tickets? Watch the game at Bullwinkle’s Saloon located at 62 W Tennessee Street
+ Famous alumni: Burt Reynolds, Jim Morrison, Deion Sanders, Richard Simmons, Mack Brown, Tony La Russa
UofL v. Wake Forest (Week 9)
Date October 28, Time TBA
BB&T Field, Winston-Salem
499 Deacon Boulevard
Capacity: 31,500
Series
Louisville leads, 4-0
At Neutral Site: Louisville leads 1-0
Last meeting: Louisville, 44-12, 2016
Wake Forest University
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Nickname: Demon Deacons
Enrollment: 7,951
2016 Record: 7-6 (3-5 in ACC)
Head Coach: Dave Clawson (Fourth year at Wake Forest)
Overall coaching record: 103-104
Conference: ACC
Colors: Black & Gold
Directions from Louisville
I-64 E into WV where it joins I-77 S
Stay on I-77 South (I-64 E will exit near MacArthur, WV)
I-77 S will join I-81 N in VA
Stay on I-77 S into NC & take (Left) Exit 101 onto I-74 East
I-74 E joins US-52 S
Follow US 52 (Pilot Mtn Parkway) into Winston-Salem
Take Exit 112 (Akron Dr/Airport)-Right at bottom of ramp
Go three blocks on Akron Drive & turn left onto Reynolds Blvd
Follow Reynolds Blvd for approx a quarter mile & turn Left onto Shorefair Dr NW
Go one block & turn right on 32nd St
Follow 32nd to Stadium Parking-on the Right, Stadium will be on the Left
+ Stadium fun fact: Aside from the bleachers, BB&T Stadium features a grassy hill behind the south end zone where fans can watch the game.
Don't Miss
For some good food and a fun, classic, drive-in atmosphere, check out Kermit's Hot Dog House. It's a cash-only establishment, featuring classic drive-in fare such as hot dogs, corn dogs, burgers and pimento cheese sandwiches.
Kermit's Hot Dog House
2220 Thomasville Rd
Winston-Salem, NC 27107
+ Don’t have tickets? Watch the game at Pat Murnane's Irish Pub at 2101 S Main St.
+ Famous alumni: Tim Duncan, Arnold Palmer, Chris Paul, Brian Piccolo
UofL v. Kentucky (Week 12)
November 25, Time TBA
Kroger Field, Lexington
1540 University Drive
Capacity: 67,606
Series
Kentucky leads 15-14
Last meeting: Kentucky, 41-38, in 2016
University of Kentucky
Lexington, Ky.
Nickname: Wildcats
Enrollment: 30,131
2016 Record: 7-6 (4-4 in SEC)
Head Coach: Mark Stoops (Sixth year at UK)
Overall coaching record: 19-30
Conference: SEC
Colors: Blue & White
Directions from Louisville
I-64 East to Exit 58 (Frankfort/Versailles) & bear right on ramp, onto US 60 East
Stay on US 60E, around Versailles & toward Lexington
In Lexington, turn right onto New Circle Rd-South
Follow New Circle around to Exit 19 (Nicholasville Rd/US 27)
Turn left @ top of ramp
Stay on Nicholasville Rd & turn right on Alumni Dr (Two blocks past Central Baptist Hospital)
Follow Alumni Dr to Stadium & Parking (on the left)
+ Stadium fun fact: This is the first year for the newly named Kroger Field
Don’t miss
For some delicious cajun food check out Bourbon N' Toulouse. Its menu features classics like Etouffee, Jambalaya, Gumbo and Chili.
Bourbon N' Toulouse
829 Euclid Ave
Lexington, KY 40502
+ Famous Alumni: Ashley Judd, Wynonna Judd, Pat Riley, Rajon Rondo
+ Don’t have tickets? Watch the game at The Paddock Bar at 319 S. Limestone
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.