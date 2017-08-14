CFB PREVIEW: UofL football road trip guide

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – It's football season again in WAVE Country, and many Louisville fans may be looking to follow their Cards on the road. There's no need to look any further for information on any road trip this season. Below, we have all the details for each game, directions, can't-miss restaurants, local watering holes and everything you need to know to be fully prepared.

UofL vs. Purdue (Week 1)

Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

1000 S Missouri Street

Capacity: 70,000

Series

0-0-1

At Neutral Site: 0-0

Last meeting: Tied, 22-22, 1987

Purdue University

West Lafayette, Ind.

Nickname: Boilermakers

Enrollment: 40,451

2016 Record: 3-9 (1-8 in Big Ten)

Head Coach: Jeff Brohm (First year at Purdue)

Overall coaching record: 40-30

Conference: Big Ten

Colors: Black & Old Gold

Directions from Louisville

I-65 north for 101 miles

Exit 110B on left to I-70

One mile later, 79A towards West St

Right at bottom of ramp onto S Missouri St

Two blocks to stadium (On right)

+ Stadium fun facts: Lucas Oil Stadium is where the NFL’s Colts play; the building boasts a retractable roof

Don’t miss

If you’re in Indianapolis, don’t miss the Steer-In Diner. It’s been a tradition in Indianapolis since it opened in 1960, serving breakfast all day, and offering dine-in, drive-thru and delivery. The Steer-In has a wide menu with something for everyone, from stuffed pizza and meatball sandwiches to burgers, brisket and baby back rib specials.

Indy’s Historic Steer-In

5130 E. 10th Street

Indianapolis, IN 46219

+ Famous Purdue Alumni: Neil Armstrong, Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, Herman Cain, Orville Redenbacher

+ Don’t have tickets? Watch the game at Sam’s Silver Circle at 1102 Fletcher Avenue

UofL vs. North Carolina (Week 2)

Sept. 9 at 12 p.m.

Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill

104 Stadium Drive

Capacity: 63,000

Series

Louisville leads, 4-3

Last Meeting: Louisville, 39-34, 2012

First meeting as ACC members

Louisville 2-2 versus Tar Heels in Chapel Hill

University of North Carolina

Chapel Hill, N.C.

Nickname: Tar Heels

Enrollment: 29,084

2016 Record: 8-5 (5-3)

Head Coach: Larry Fedora (Sixth year at UNC)

Overall coaching record: 77-44

Conference: Atlantic Coast Conference

Colors: Carolina Blue & White

Directions from Louisville

540 miles

I-64 E into WV where it joins I-77 S,

Stay on I-77 South (I-64 E will exit near MacArthur, WV)

I-77 S will join I-81 N in VA

Stay on I-77 S into NC to I-74 East

I-74 E Joins US-52 S and I-40 E

In Winston-Salem, NC-Take Exit 107A to stay on I-40 East

Follow I-40 East to Exit 266 (Hwy 86/Martin Luther King Jr Blvd)

Right at bottom of ramp

Follow 86/MLK Blvd for approximately 3.5 mi & turn left onto Hillsborough St

Follow Hillsborough (it will turn into Raleigh St) to South Rd

Turn right on South Rd

Go about two blocks & turn Left onto Stadium Dr

Follow to Stadium (On right)

+ Stadium fun fact: Kenan Memorial Stadium has been the home of the Tar Heels since 1927

Don’t miss

If you’re looking for a true UNC food experience, don’t miss Time-Out Grill. It’s open 24 hours a day, and boasts delicious southern comfort food. Time-Out has been a UNC tradition for more than 35 years, and its Chicken Cheddar Biscuit has been featured on several national food tv shows.

Time-Out

201 East Franklin Street

Chapel Hill, NC

+ Need a drink before the game? Check out Linda’s Bar & Grill at 203 East Franklin St.

+ Famous Alumni: Michael Jordan, Andy Griffith, Mia Hamm, Stuart Scott

UofL vs. NC State (Week 6)

Oct. 5 at 8 p.m.

Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh

4600 Trinity Road

Capacity: 57,583

Series

Louisville leads 6-1

Last meeting: Louisville 54-13, 2016

Cards are 2-0 all-time in Raleigh

North Carolina State University

Raleigh, N.C.

Nickname: Wolfpack

Enrollment: 33,989

2016 Record: 7-6 (3-5 in ACC)

Head Coach: Dave Doeren (FIfth year at NC State)

Overall coaching record: 48-30

Conference: ACC

Colors: Red & White

Directions from Louisville

560 miles

I-64 E into WV where it joins I-77 S

Stay on I-77 South (I-64 E will exit near MacArthur, WV)

I-77 S will join I-81 N in VA

Stay on I-77 S into NC to (Left) Exit 101 onto I-74 East

I-74 E Joins US-52 S and I-40 E

In Winston-Salem, NC-Take Exit 107A to Stay on I-40 East

Continue on I-40 E into Raleigh, NC & take Exit 289 (Wade Ave)

On Wade Ave-take first exit (Edwards Mill Rd/PNC Arena/Carter-Finley Stadium)

Right at bottom of ramp

Follow Edwards Mill Rd to Trinity Rd & turn left on Trinity

Follow Trinity to Stadium & Parking (on Left)

+ Stadium Fun Fact: The original nickname for NC State was the Farmers, and the Wolfpack played their first game there against Tennessee in 1893.

Don’t miss

You can’t go to North Carolina and not get some Carolina BBQ. Nowhere in Raleigh does it better than The Pit. Located in a historical 1930’s meatpacking warehouse, the Pit roasts whole hogs to create its signature pit barbecue dishes. Its website boasts an eastern North Carolina phrase “everything but the squeal,” where the entire pig is smoked and shredded, then flavored with a signature spice and vinegar blend. No wonder it’s been featured on Food Network, the Travel Channel, the TODAY Show and dozens of other TV shows and magazines.

+ Looking for Cards fans in town for the game? Check out Rally Point Sport Grill at 1837 N. Harrison Ave

+ Famous alumni: Russell Wilson, Scotty McCreery, Zach Galifianakis, Jeff Williams (Apple COO)

UofL v. Florida State (Week 8)

October 21, Time TBA

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell, Tallahassee

403 Stadium Drive

Capacity: 82,000

Series

Florida State leads 14-3

Last meeting: Louisville 63-20, 2016

Louisville is 1-9 at Florida State

Florida State University

Tallahassee, Fla.

Nickname: Seminoles

Enrollment: 41,867

2016 Record: 10-3 (5-3 in ACC)

Head Coach: Jimbo Fisher (Eighth year at FSU)

Overall coaching record: 78-17

Conference: Atlantic Coast Conference

Colors: Garnet & Gold

Directions from Louisville

I-65 South through TN & into AL

On the north side of Montgomery, AL, I-65 Exit # 171 (onto I-85 North)

Follow I-85 N to Exit # 9 (Taylor Rd)

Right at bottom of ramp

Follow Taylor Rd until it “T’s” at Hwy 231

Left on Hwy 231 (South)

Stay on Hwy 231 into FL, to I-10

Take I-10 East to Exit 192 (US 90 Quincy/Tallahassee)

Bear right at bottom of the ramp onto US 90 toward Tallahassee

Follow US 90 to Capital Circle/FL 263

Turn right on Capital Circle & follow to W Pensacola St

Turn Left on W Pensacola & follow to Stadium Dr

Right on Stadium Dr & Stadium/Stadium Parking will be on the left

+ Stadium fun fact: Before every game, a student portraying famous Seminole Indian leader Chief Osceola rides to midfield on an Appaloosa horse named Renegade, rises up and plunges a flaming spear into the field.

Don’t Miss

Momo’s Pizza, home of the Slices as big as your head! These over-the-top pizza slices are made for sharing and topped with delicious, melty cheese and all of your favorite toppings. With a vast draft beer selection to accompany your pizza, who can resist?

Momo's Pizza

1416 W Tennessee St

Tallahassee, FL 32304

+ No tickets? Watch the game at Bullwinkle’s Saloon located at 62 W Tennessee Street

+ Famous alumni: Burt Reynolds, Jim Morrison, Deion Sanders, Richard Simmons, Mack Brown, Tony La Russa

UofL v. Wake Forest (Week 9)

Date October 28, Time TBA

BB&T Field, Winston-Salem

499 Deacon Boulevard

Capacity: 31,500

Series

Louisville leads, 4-0

At Neutral Site: Louisville leads 1-0

Last meeting: Louisville, 44-12, 2016

Wake Forest University

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Nickname: Demon Deacons

Enrollment: 7,951

2016 Record: 7-6 (3-5 in ACC)

Head Coach: Dave Clawson (Fourth year at Wake Forest)

Overall coaching record: 103-104

Conference: ACC

Colors: Black & Gold

Directions from Louisville

I-64 E into WV where it joins I-77 S

Stay on I-77 South (I-64 E will exit near MacArthur, WV)

I-77 S will join I-81 N in VA

Stay on I-77 S into NC & take (Left) Exit 101 onto I-74 East

I-74 E joins US-52 S

Follow US 52 (Pilot Mtn Parkway) into Winston-Salem

Take Exit 112 (Akron Dr/Airport)-Right at bottom of ramp

Go three blocks on Akron Drive & turn left onto Reynolds Blvd

Follow Reynolds Blvd for approx a quarter mile & turn Left onto Shorefair Dr NW

Go one block & turn right on 32nd St

Follow 32nd to Stadium Parking-on the Right, Stadium will be on the Left

+ Stadium fun fact: Aside from the bleachers, BB&T Stadium features a grassy hill behind the south end zone where fans can watch the game.

Don't Miss

For some good food and a fun, classic, drive-in atmosphere, check out Kermit's Hot Dog House. It's a cash-only establishment, featuring classic drive-in fare such as hot dogs, corn dogs, burgers and pimento cheese sandwiches.

Kermit's Hot Dog House

2220 Thomasville Rd

Winston-Salem, NC 27107

+ Don’t have tickets? Watch the game at Pat Murnane's Irish Pub at 2101 S Main St.

+ Famous alumni: Tim Duncan, Arnold Palmer, Chris Paul, Brian Piccolo

UofL v. Kentucky (Week 12)

November 25, Time TBA

Kroger Field, Lexington

1540 University Drive

Capacity: 67,606

Series

Kentucky leads 15-14

Last meeting: Kentucky, 41-38, in 2016

University of Kentucky

Lexington, Ky.

Nickname: Wildcats

Enrollment: 30,131

2016 Record: 7-6 (4-4 in SEC)

Head Coach: Mark Stoops (Sixth year at UK)

Overall coaching record: 19-30

Conference: SEC

Colors: Blue & White

Directions from Louisville

I-64 East to Exit 58 (Frankfort/Versailles) & bear right on ramp, onto US 60 East

Stay on US 60E, around Versailles & toward Lexington

In Lexington, turn right onto New Circle Rd-South

Follow New Circle around to Exit 19 (Nicholasville Rd/US 27)

Turn left @ top of ramp

Stay on Nicholasville Rd & turn right on Alumni Dr (Two blocks past Central Baptist Hospital)

Follow Alumni Dr to Stadium & Parking (on the left)

+ Stadium fun fact: This is the first year for the newly named Kroger Field

Don’t miss

For some delicious cajun food check out Bourbon N' Toulouse. Its menu features classics like Etouffee, Jambalaya, Gumbo and Chili.

Bourbon N' Toulouse

829 Euclid Ave

Lexington, KY 40502

+ Famous Alumni: Ashley Judd, Wynonna Judd, Pat Riley, Rajon Rondo

+ Don’t have tickets? Watch the game at The Paddock Bar at 319 S. Limestone

