Indiana students traveling to Western KY to watch eclipse

HENRYVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Fifth and sixth graders at Henryville Elementary will be traveling to their science lesson on August 21. About 180 students are heading to Hopkinsville for a field trip to watch the total solar eclipse.

Fifth grade teacher Vanessa Goodknight and her colleagues at Henryville Elementary have been planning for the big event for a year.

"We've all been studying our eclipse across America," said Goodknight, "So we're going to have to travel a ways but it's so close. It really is close. So that's what's so exciting about it."

Her fifth graders said they feel proud they're part of the group that gets to go on the field trip. They'll leave Henryville Elementary at 8 a.m. and travel on a bus for three hours with their eclipse glasses in hand.

West Clark Community Schools will be experiencing the partial solar eclipse in Indiana, too. The entire school has solar eclipse glasses for every student and staff member, and they will safely view the eclipse with glasses that have an ISO 12312-2 certification.

The staff is also encouraging parents to discuss eclipse safety as they anticipate the scientific learning opportunity.

