Vietnam War veteran receives medals after a 45-year wait

PITTSBURGH (AP) - A Vietnam War veteran has finally received medals for his service after 45 years of waiting.
Francis McKenna was presented with the National Defense Service Medal, the Air Force Good Conduct Medal, the Air Force Longevity Service Award, the Vietnam Service Medal and a Vietnam Gallantry cross during a ceremony in Tarentum, about 20 miles northeast of Pittsburgh, according to the Tribune-Review .
McKenna, 67, joined the Air Force in 1969. He said he was originally designated for stateside service but volunteered to go overseas after another airman was expecting a baby.
While he participated in campaigns in Thailand, Laos and Cambodia, many of his missions were classified, leaving little proof he served.
McKenna returned to the U.S. and tried to get his records changed. He said the government denied his request over and over again. He eventually enlisted the help of veterans representatives Curt Hetrick and Greg Heinle.
Hetrick said they spent three years searching through military records for some sort of proof that McKenna served.
"I was ready to give up," he said.
Then they found a line that read "assigned to duty in Thailand September of 1971 to March of 1973."
That line was enough to show McKenna served and should receive the medals included for his service.
State Rep. Mike Doyle, who presented the medals, said it was "long overdue."
"You were certainly due these medals that I have the pleasure of pinning on you today," Doyle, a Democrat, told McKenna at Friday's ceremony.
___
Information from: Tribune-Review, http://triblive.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Vice President Mike Pence, traveling Sunday in Colombia, tried to strike a balance between Latin American opposition to U.S. military intervention in neighboring Venezuela, and President Donald Trump's assertion that military action is an optionMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence, traveling Sunday in Colombia, tried to strike a balance between Latin American opposition to U.S. military intervention in neighboring Venezuela, and President Donald Trump's assertion that military action is an optionMore >>
Virginia State Police say the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are assisting in the investigation into a fatal helicopter crash outside Charlottesville that claimed the lives of two state troopersMore >>
Virginia State Police say the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are assisting in the investigation into a fatal helicopter crash outside Charlottesville that claimed the lives of two state troopersMore >>
The driver of a car accused of crashing into a crowd protesting a white supremacist rally in Virginia had been photographed hours earlier carrying the emblem of one of the hate groups that organized the eventMore >>
The driver of a car accused of crashing into a crowd protesting a white supremacist rally in Virginia had been photographed hours earlier carrying the emblem of one of the hate groups that organized the eventMore >>
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is calling on President Donald Trump to more strongly condemn the bigotry and violence that happened in Charlottesville, Virginia, this weekend.More >>
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is calling on President Donald Trump to more strongly condemn the bigotry and violence that happened in Charlottesville, Virginia, this weekend.More >>
One person arrested, eight injured after violent classes erupt at a white nationalist rally in CharlottesvilleMore >>
One person arrested, eight injured after violent classes erupt at a white nationalist rally in CharlottesvilleMore >>
One person arrested, eight injured after violent classes erupt at a white nationalist rally in CharlottesvilleMore >>
One person arrested, eight injured after violent classes erupt at a white nationalist rally in CharlottesvilleMore >>
Taylor Swift teared up after a judge said a former radio host didn't prove she set out to have him fired for allegedly groping her before a concert, but the singer's ordeal isn't over quite yetMore >>
Taylor Swift teared up after a judge said a former radio host didn't prove she set out to have him fired for allegedly groping her before a concert, but the singer's ordeal isn't over quite yetMore >>
Taylor Swift's attorney says he's proud to represent the singer after a judge tossed a lawsuit from a former radio host she accused of groping herMore >>
Taylor Swift's attorney says he's proud to represent the singer after a judge tossed a lawsuit from a former radio host she accused of groping herMore >>
President Donald Trump says the North Korean leader "will regret it fast" if he acts against a U.S. ally or territoryMore >>
President Donald Trump says the North Korean leader "will regret it fast" if he acts against a U.S. ally or territoryMore >>
President Donald Trump says the North Korean leader "will regret it fast" if he acts against a U.S. ally or territoryMore >>
President Donald Trump says the North Korean leader "will regret it fast" if he acts against a U.S. ally or territoryMore >>