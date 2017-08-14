Kentucky tackle ends his football career

Kentucky senior left tackle Cole Mosier has sustained a torn right anterior cruciate ligament that ends his Wildcats career.



The 6-foot-6, 335-pound Mosier will undergo surgery on Thursday after injuring the knee during Saturday's scrimmage. He started 13 of 32 career games for Kentucky, including 10 in 2016. Mosier was among four returning starters on a Wildcats offensive line that blocked for a pair of 1,000-yard rushers last season.



Mosier, who walked on and earned a scholarship as a redshirt freshman, is not eligible for a sixth season. The Walton, Kentucky, native called the injury "a big blow" in a release on Monday but thanked Kentucky coaches for everything they did and providing a scholarship that he called "a dream come true."



(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)