Kentucky Science Center to host week of eclipse events

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Science Center is counting down to August 21 with Solar Eclipse Science.

Children and families can take part in events in Benton, Russellville, and Louisville in order to learn about the science behind the eclipse.

A list upcoming events are listed below:

Kentucky Science Center Events in the path of totality:

Logan County Watch Party at the Public Library in Russellville, KY - Enjoy a full day of free programming to help you learn more, safely view, and experience the total eclipse. Visitors can hear presentations from area researchers and artists involved in KMAC Museum’s Eclipse Exhibit, Victory Over the Sun: The Poetics and Politics of Eclipses. The Logan County Free Public Library will offer eclipse activities and local storytellers as part of the Watch Party. This is a NASA official viewing location.

Expert Experience: Relax and learn on a luxury motor coach ride with scientists, artists, and other enthusiasts. Presentations, lunch, Wi-Fi, and a designated viewing area are all available at the NASA Official location. Early-bird access to KMAC Museum’s exhibit is included.

Eclipse Activities at Kentucky Science Center:

August 14-20: Eclipse theme in Science in Play’s Science Depot

August 19-20: Astronomy stations, eclipse safety, and build your own viewing device (while supplies last)

August 21: Join the Kentucky Science Center on Main St between 1-3 pm. Viewing devices, including a solar telescope from the Louisville Astronomical Society will be available to attendees.

Tune into Facebook Live throughout the day for safety tips and science content as Science Center staff travel to watch parties around Louisville.

Visit the museum to watch the eclipse onscreen from the safety of our Tech Forum and enjoy a Journey to Space marathon, every hour on the hour from 10 am -5 pm.

Kentucky Science Center partners and partner events

Solar Eclipse Weekend. Kentucky Science Center is providing science content for Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana at Bear Creek Camp in Benton, KY on a weekend campout that culminates with viewing the eclipse.

KMAC Museum - Victory Over the Sun: The Poetics and Politics of Eclipse. Runs August 18 - November 5, 2017, with an open house and preview on Friday, August 18, 6-8 pm and a family fun day Saturday, August 19, 11 am - 3 pm.

For more information about the events, click here.

