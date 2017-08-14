Gene Stallings suffers a mild stroke

Former Auburn coach Pat Dye says his onetime Alabama counterpart Gene Stallings has suffered a mild stroke.



Dye says Stallings was taken to a Dallas-area hospital Monday morning. Dye says Stallings was at the Dallas/Fort Worth airport at the time awaiting a flight to Alabama for speaking engagements.



Both were scheduled to speak in Huntsville, Alabama, Monday night and in Montgomery Tuesday. Dye says Stallings told an event organizer that he wanted to reschedule "so he's optimistic about it."



Stallings, who led Alabama to the 1992 national championship had a stroke in May while in Montgomery to introduce Clemson coach Dabo Swinney at a banquet.



Stallings was the Crimson Tide coach from 1990-96. He's also a former Texas A&M and St. Louis/Phoenix Cardinals coach.



(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)