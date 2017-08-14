Hate-watch groups agree rally was largest in decade or more

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Authorities have not provided a crowd estimate for the Saturday rally of white nationalists in Charlottesville that descended into chaos. But two organizations that track hate groups and were monitoring the event said it was the largest white supremacist gathering in a decade or more.
An Associated Press reporter and photographer who were on the scene all day estimated the white nationalist group at about 500 and the counterprotesters at double that, based on in-person observations and photos, including some taken from just above street level.
Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said she did not have a crowd estimate. A city spokeswoman did not respond to questions about the crowd size.
Southern Poverty Law Center spokeswoman Heidi Beirich told The Associated Press the next-biggest white supremacist rally her group knew of took place in 2002 in the nation's capital and drew around 300 people.
Saturday was "a pretty big deal in this world," she said.
Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, said in a statement that the "gathering of extreme hate yesterday in Charlottesville is something we have not seen in at least a decade."
Jason Kessler, the organizer of the rally, said he had no sense of how many people were present.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Vice President Mike Pence, traveling Sunday in Colombia, tried to strike a balance between Latin American opposition to U.S. military intervention in neighboring Venezuela, and President Donald Trump's assertion that military action is an optionMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence, traveling Sunday in Colombia, tried to strike a balance between Latin American opposition to U.S. military intervention in neighboring Venezuela, and President Donald Trump's assertion that military action is an optionMore >>
Virginia State Police say the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are assisting in the investigation into a fatal helicopter crash outside Charlottesville that claimed the lives of two state troopersMore >>
Virginia State Police say the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are assisting in the investigation into a fatal helicopter crash outside Charlottesville that claimed the lives of two state troopersMore >>
The driver of a car accused of crashing into a crowd protesting a white supremacist rally in Virginia had been photographed hours earlier carrying the emblem of one of the hate groups that organized the eventMore >>
The driver of a car accused of crashing into a crowd protesting a white supremacist rally in Virginia had been photographed hours earlier carrying the emblem of one of the hate groups that organized the eventMore >>
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is calling on President Donald Trump to more strongly condemn the bigotry and violence that happened in Charlottesville, Virginia, this weekend.More >>
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is calling on President Donald Trump to more strongly condemn the bigotry and violence that happened in Charlottesville, Virginia, this weekend.More >>
One person arrested, eight injured after violent classes erupt at a white nationalist rally in CharlottesvilleMore >>
One person arrested, eight injured after violent classes erupt at a white nationalist rally in CharlottesvilleMore >>
One person arrested, eight injured after violent classes erupt at a white nationalist rally in CharlottesvilleMore >>
One person arrested, eight injured after violent classes erupt at a white nationalist rally in CharlottesvilleMore >>
Taylor Swift teared up after a judge said a former radio host didn't prove she set out to have him fired for allegedly groping her before a concert, but the singer's ordeal isn't over quite yetMore >>
Taylor Swift teared up after a judge said a former radio host didn't prove she set out to have him fired for allegedly groping her before a concert, but the singer's ordeal isn't over quite yetMore >>
Taylor Swift's attorney says he's proud to represent the singer after a judge tossed a lawsuit from a former radio host she accused of groping herMore >>
Taylor Swift's attorney says he's proud to represent the singer after a judge tossed a lawsuit from a former radio host she accused of groping herMore >>
President Donald Trump says the North Korean leader "will regret it fast" if he acts against a U.S. ally or territoryMore >>
President Donald Trump says the North Korean leader "will regret it fast" if he acts against a U.S. ally or territoryMore >>
President Donald Trump says the North Korean leader "will regret it fast" if he acts against a U.S. ally or territoryMore >>
President Donald Trump says the North Korean leader "will regret it fast" if he acts against a U.S. ally or territoryMore >>