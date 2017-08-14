How to capture the solar eclipse with a smartphone

Food, water and scientific experiments also are on the spacecraft that will link up with the International Space Station on Wednesday.More >>
Food, water and scientific experiments also are on the spacecraft that will link up with the International Space Station on Wednesday.More >>
NASA says it is mostly safe to take photos of the eclipse with a smartphone, but take these precautions.More >>
NASA says it is mostly safe to take photos of the eclipse with a smartphone, but take these precautions.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>