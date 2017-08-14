Repairs being made on Smothers Park river wall after being hit by barge

Back in April a barge ran into the river wall at Smothers Park, and now crews are out on the river repairing the damage.

Below the river walk, crews have been working for a couple of weeks now on repairs that cost half a million dollars. They couldn't start on this project until the river level went down enough to get a crew on a barge below.

We are told the company that initially created the decorative panels in the river wall still had the forms to make exact replicas. So when the repairs are complete, it will look nearly identical to the original.

The city immediately called a structural engineer after the accident to ensure that it was safe to remain open to the community.

"The cell that this particular damage was done on is fully in tact," explained Ed Ray, Owensboro Assistant City Manager, explained. "There's no damage or threat to the public. So, we've maintained the area open. Smothers Park continues to be a great place to come. This is really neat to see. Bring the kids down and see what kind of construction you have to do when you have to work from the river up."

Ray says the city has an insurance policy specifically for this kind of accident. And he says if this good weather continues, the repairs will be finished in about two weeks.

