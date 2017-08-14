Dawson Springs Police holding traffic officer training seminar

With the Solar Eclipse only a week away, Dawson Springs is preparing for an unusually large number of tourists, and they're asking for the public's help in directing traffic at busy intersections.

Dawson Springs Police Chief Coleman Dixon says the solar eclipse will likely bring anywhere from 10 -15,000 people with it and to make sure traffic doesn't get backed up in town he needs the public's help to act as traffic officers.

"That's a lot of people to control with just five police officers," Dixon says.

Chief Dixon's holding a training seminar this week for anyone who wants to learn the hand signals to control traffic. He's hoping to get anywhere between 10-15 people signed up.

They may be sporting vests and giving out orders, but don't be fooled. They're ordinary people just trying to help manage the traffic flow.

"They are simply acting in place of a stop light if you will," Dixon said.

They'll rotate 40-45 minute shifts at the busiest intersections. Dixon says he's still working on mapping all of those out. Each traffic officer will either have a radio or a phone to call in any incidents.

The Seminar is this Friday at 3 p.m. at police headquarters.

