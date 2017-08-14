Judge won't reinstate girls after boys' basketball dispute

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A judge has refused to overturn a decision to banish two sisters from their Roman Catholic school in New Jersey after a dispute over one of them wanting to play on the boys basketball team.
Superior Court Judge Donald Kessler on Monday lashed out at the girls' parents for making the dispute public and said the family didn't cite any law that would allow the court to interfere with the religious school's decision.
Cardinal Joseph Tobin testified that he decided not to allow 13-year-old Sydney Phillips and her younger sister, Kaitlyn, to re-enroll because their parents' behavior was not in the best interest of St. Theresa School in Kenilworth.
The dispute began when Sydney Phillips wasn't allowed to play on the boys' team.
The girls' father said it was a "sad day to be a Catholic."
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
