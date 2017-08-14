Owensboro group to ask county officials 'to remove Confederate monuments' after march to city hall

People gathered in downtown Owensboro to march against the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.

The "Love not Hate" rally took place at Smother's Park.

People will start marching at Smother's Park and go to City Hall and back again. This rally is just one of the rallies across the nation in support of Charlottesville since Saturday.

20-year-old James Fields Jr. is accused of driving his car into a crowd of people who were protesting a "Unite the Right" rally on Saturday, killing one person and wounding 19 others.

Hundreds of "Love not Hate" rallies happened Sunday from coast to coast. The organizer for Monday's rally says, Daviess County will stand in solidarity against any kind of hate.

"Daviess County will make a pledge with me that we will not refer to the alt right, as the alt right," Mae Hagan, Jewish Secretary of National Young Democrats, explained. "We will refer to them as Nazis. Because that is what they are. I am expecting a huge crowd. I think people are deeply disturbed by this, because, it it shouldn't have happened. This people are insane. I never want this to happen in our town."

Hagan says Monday, the group will be calling for county officials to remove the Confederate monuments in front of city hall.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.