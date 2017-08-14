Kentuckian wins Food Network Star

GRAYSON, KY (WAVE) - A school cafeteria manager from Carter County, Kentucky has claimed the coveted title of Food Network Star.

Jason Smith beat two other competitors Sunday night on the Food Network to win his own cooking show, according to WLEX.

During the 11-week process, Smith beat out several challengers.

"Gosh. For once in my life, I’m speechless," Smith told Food Network Star. "I’m very honored. I’m very humbled by being named the next Food Network Star. I’m very excited. It’s just one of those things that’s hard for me to even put into words. I feel like I have made an accomplishment beyond accomplishments that I’ve ever set for myself. Or it still hasn’t sunk in. I don’t know what to say."

During Sunday's show, Smith credited his mother for his success.

