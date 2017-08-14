UK wide out Charles Walker is moving up

Kentucky star wide out Charles Walker is turning some heads right now in fall camp.

"Yea Charles has been a really good player for us, definitely has a big role with our team he plays special teams and he's hard to cover. He makes competitive catches and he goes hard everyday so you have to love Charles and the way he competes," said Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops.

Charles, who started his career at UK as walk on, earned a scholarship right before his junior season and now has a chance to play a big role as one of the cats star receivers.

Charles Walker said, "I was just talking to fellow Senior Ryan Kendall and he said can you imagine we're finally seniors! I guess you don't really think about it until now but it really did, it went by in a blink!"

"He's gonna have a great year this year, he's gonna help us in so many ways this year not just on the field but off the field. We got some young guys in the room, they need to see a guy like him everyday and I'm excited about this year for him," said receiver head coach Lamar Thomas.

What makes Charles journey even more special is he left Saint Xavier in 2013, primarily as a running back. From there he earned his teammates respect from day one when he quickly changed his role to special teams to earn more playing time. Now at 5'11, Walker could be a big time play maker in the SEC from the receiver position.

Fellow wide out Dorian Baker said, "for what he's been through being a walk on to earning a scholarship and then a starting job, that's big! You don't really see that too often especially at a SEC school so I'm just proud of Charles Walker."