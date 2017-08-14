UK wideout Charles Walker is moving up

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky star wideout Charles Walker is turning some heads in fall camp.

"Charles has been a really good player for us," UK coach Mark Stoops said. "He definitely has a big role with our team. He plays special teams and he's hard to cover. He makes competitive catches and he goes hard every day, so you have to love Charles and the way he competes."

Walker, who started his career at UK as a walk-on, earned a scholarship right before his junior season and now has a chance to play a big role as one of the Cats' receivers.

"I was just talking to fellow senior Ryan Kendall and he said, 'Can you imagine; we're finally seniors,'" Walker said. "I guess you don't really think about it until now but it really did, it went by in a blink."

Added receivers coach Lamar Thomas: "He's gonna have a great year this year, he's gonna help us in so many ways this year, not just on the field but off the field. We got some young guys in the room. They need to see a guy like him every day and I'm excited about this year for him."

What makes Walker's journey extra special is he left Louisville's St. Xavier in 2013 primarily as a running back. From there, however, he earned his teammates' respect from day one when he quickly changed his role to special teams to earn more playing time. Now, Walker could be a big-time playmaker in the SEC from the receiver position.

"For what he's been through, being a walk-on to earning a scholarship and then a starting job, that's big," fellow wideout Dorian Baker said. "You don't really see that too often, especially at an SEC school, so I'm just proud of Charles Walker."

