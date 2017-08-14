Protesters call for removal of confederate statue

The statue was built in 1913. Castleman was a confederate officer during the Civil War. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A group called Showing Up for Racial Justice held a protest in the Highlands at the Cherokee Triangle round-about Monday night.

"Mayor Fischer, take it down," the crowd shouted.

"Racism and white supremacy have no place in our community,” another protestor yelled.

The group believes the statue of John B. Castleman encourages the ideals of the confederacy, and want it removed. It is clear others do as well by the orange graffiti on the statue.

"He represents a legacy, a history of racism, brutality and violence," Pam McMichael, with Showing Up for Racial Justice, said. "There’s no place in our community for those kinds of symbols."

The statue was built in 1913. Castleman was a confederate officer during the Civil War.

After the war, he was sentenced to death for spying on the United States but was pardoned.

Castleman later joined the U.S. Army, led the Louisville Legion, was a notable businessman, and played a role in establishing Louisville's Olmsted Park system.

"It's a gorgeous piece of work and it causes a dialogue and its good," a man who only wanted to be identified as Chad, said. "I love these protestors. They're doing what they're supposed to be doing. But come on where were you a month ago?"

This protest was sparked by a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"There's a lot of crazy things going on,” Jesenia Avila said.

Protest attendees were mostly white Americans. They feel removing the statue is one step toward healing centuries old wounds.

There are other statues of historic figures, like George Dennison Prentice, in front of the Louisville Public Library. The statue highlights both the positive and controversial facts about Dennison. However, McMichael doesn’t think that's not enough.

"We want it to come down," McMichael said.

A petition to remove the statue is circulating in the community. It’s received more than 1,500 signatures.

