Bagley chooses Duke, could make Blue Devils preseason No. 1

Top high school prospect Marvin Bagley III has committed to Duke and is eligible to play in the 2017-18 season, immediately making the Blue Devils a top national-title contender.
Bagley made his announcement on ESPN's SportsCenter on Monday night.
The 6-foot-11 Bagley is widely considered the top recruit of the 2018 recruiting class, but last month petitioned the NCAA to reclassify and become college eligible for the upcoming season.
Bagley went on campus visits in July to Duke and USC, with UCLA also in the mix.
Bagley started his high school career at Tempe Corona del Sol High School and ended up at Southern California's Chatsworth Sierra Canyon High School.
The long, athletic big man will likely be in the mix to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft whenever he decides to leave college.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
