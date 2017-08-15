Homers by Bryant, Rizzo power Cubs to 15-5 rout of Reds

By JOHN JACKSONAssociated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo hit back-to-back homers to cap a five-run fourth inning, and the Chicago Cubs continued their recent dominance of the Cincinnati Reds with a 15-5 victory Monday night.

Bryant went 2 for 4 with a walk and has reached safely in 16 of his last 20 plate appearances. Rizzo was 3 for 5 with a season-high five RBIs.

Jon Jay had three hits with an RBI and finished a home run shy of the cycle.

Chicago has 25 wins in its last 32 games against the Reds. The Cubs have swept the last two series at Wrigley Field between the teams (going back to last season), and have won 11 of the past 13 meetings there the last two years.

Scooter Gennett hit a two-run homer, his 20th, in the eighth for the Reds, who have five players with at least 20 home runs to tie a club record.

