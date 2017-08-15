North Korea spat renews push to change Guam's government

(Tech. Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger/U.S. Air Force via AP)). In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, a U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer aircraft assigned to the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, deployed from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, prepares to take...

(AP Photo/Tassanee Vejpongsa). Guam residents hold "people for peace" as about a hundred people gathered at Chief Kepuha Park, in Hagatna, Guam for a rally for peace Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. The U.S. territory has been the subject of threats from North K...

(AP Photo/Tassanee Vejpongsa). About a hundred people gather at Chief Kepuha Park in Hagatna, Guam for a rally for peace Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. The U.S. territory has been the subject of threats from North Korea in its escalating war of words with the...

(AP Photo/Tassanee Vejpongsa). Eva Aguon Cruz, 30, holds a cup with burnt flower as a ritual to call for protections from the spirits as about a hundred people gathered at Chief Kepuha Park in Hagatna, Guam for a rally for peace Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. ...

(AP Photo/Tassanee Vejpongsa). Guam residents hold "people for peace" as about a hundred people gathered at Chief Kepuha Park in Hagatna, Guam for a rally for peace Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. The U.S. territory has been the subject of threats from North Ko...

By GRACE GARCES BORDALLO and CATHY BUSSEWITZAssociated Press

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) - The nuclear conflict with North Korea that has made Guam the target of a threatened attack has led to new calls to change the government of the Pacific island.

Guam's inhabitants are American citizens but have no say in electing the president or the use of military force. Many of its 160,000 residents have long advocated for a different form of government; they just can't agree on what they want.

Some want to become the 51st state, or at least have more say in the government. Others want independence from the U.S. Another faction wants to eliminate the heavy American military presence on an island where 7,000 troops are stationed.

Gov. Eddie Calvo sees the growing tension as an opportunity highlight Guam's relationship with the U.S. - and possibly make changes.

