Violence adds momentum to removal of Confederate statues

Protesters greeted Trump's New York homecoming with signs bearing messages like "stop the hate, stop the lies" and chanting "shame, shame, shame" and "not my president!"More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
White nationalists say they're planning more events after a rally drew hundreds of supporters to Virginia over the weekend.More >>
An organizer said the protest was in reaction to the events in Charlottesville this past weekend, and said similar Confederate statues across the country need to be removed.More >>
Here's how President Donald Trump's statements compare to previous presidents' remarks on other racial incidents.More >>
Police apprehended a man they say used car as weapon to kill 1, injure many more. Two officers die in helicopter crash related to white nationalist protests.More >>
There are monuments to the Confederate States of American scattered across the United States.More >>
Alabama voters will be casting ballots Tuesday in party primaries for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.More >>
As U.S. manufacturers 'automate or evaporate,' they struggle to fill the jobs that require skills to do soMore >>
Police records show the driver charged with killing a woman at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville was previously accused of beating his mother and threatening her with a knifeMore >>
Simone Askew is making history as the first black woman to lead the Long Gray Line at the U.S. Military AcademyMore >>
President Donald Trump says that "racism is evil" as he condemns the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists as "criminals and thugs." Trump's remarks were his second attempt at denouncing the violence in CharlottesvilleMore >>
President Donald Trump says that "racism is evil" as he condemns the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists as "criminals and thugs." Trump's remarks were his second attempt at denouncing the violence in CharlottesvilleMore >>
Performers at this year's Edinburgh Fringe festival are roasting the U.S. president in several shows including "Trumpageddon," "Trumpus Interruptus: The Impeachment of Donald J Trump," "Locker Room Talk" and "Trump'd."More >>
Private lawyers want to represent Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in his U.S. drug-trafficking case, but they have been told they might not get paidMore >>
A Virginia judge has denied bond for an Ohio man accused of plowing his car into a crowd at a white nationalist rally until he has an attorneyMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence, traveling Sunday in Colombia, tried to strike a balance between Latin American opposition to U.S. military intervention in neighboring Venezuela, and President Donald Trump's assertion that military action is an optionMore >>
Virginia State Police say the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are assisting in the investigation into a fatal helicopter crash outside Charlottesville that claimed the lives of two state troopersMore >>
