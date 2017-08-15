Lawsuit claims rodent was baked into Chick-fil-A sandwich

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A lawsuit claims a suburban Philadelphia woman got an extra topping in her Chick-fil-A sandwich: a dead rodent.
Ellen Manfalouti sued in Bucks County Court over the tiny rodent she claims was baked into the bottom bun of her chicken sandwich.
The 46-year-old tells The Philadelphia Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2vDnJvu ) her co-worker picked up the sandwich at a Langhorne restaurant in November. The two started to eat when she "felt something funny" and thought the bun was burned.
Her co-worker says she knew it was a rodent because she saw the whiskers and tail.
Manfalouti's lawyer says the franchise owner and store weren't responsive to their complaints.
Owner Dave Heffernan and the Atlanta-based fast-food chain say they can't comment on litigation.
Manfalouti is seeking more than $50,000 for physical and psychological damages.
___
Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
As U.S. manufacturers 'automate or evaporate,' they struggle to fill the jobs that require skills to do soMore >>
As U.S. manufacturers 'automate or evaporate,' they struggle to fill the jobs that require skills to do soMore >>
Police records show the driver charged with killing a woman at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville was previously accused of beating his mother and threatening her with a knifeMore >>
Police records show the driver charged with killing a woman at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville was previously accused of beating his mother and threatening her with a knifeMore >>
Simone Askew is making history as the first black woman to lead the Long Gray Line at the U.S. Military AcademyMore >>
Simone Askew is making history as the first black woman to lead the Long Gray Line at the U.S. Military AcademyMore >>
President Donald Trump says that "racism is evil" as he condemns the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists as "criminals and thugs." Trump's remarks were his second attempt at denouncing the violence in CharlottesvilleMore >>
President Donald Trump says that "racism is evil" as he condemns the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists as "criminals and thugs." Trump's remarks were his second attempt at denouncing the violence in CharlottesvilleMore >>
President Donald Trump says that "racism is evil" as he condemns the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists as "criminals and thugs." Trump's remarks were his second attempt at denouncing the violence in CharlottesvilleMore >>
President Donald Trump says that "racism is evil" as he condemns the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists as "criminals and thugs." Trump's remarks were his second attempt at denouncing the violence in CharlottesvilleMore >>
Performers at this year's Edinburgh Fringe festival are roasting the U.S. president in several shows including "Trumpageddon," "Trumpus Interruptus: The Impeachment of Donald J Trump," "Locker Room Talk" and "Trump'd."More >>
Performers at this year's Edinburgh Fringe festival are roasting the U.S. president in several shows including "Trumpageddon," "Trumpus Interruptus: The Impeachment of Donald J Trump," "Locker Room Talk" and "Trump'd."More >>
Private lawyers want to represent Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in his U.S. drug-trafficking case, but they have been told they might not get paidMore >>
Private lawyers want to represent Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in his U.S. drug-trafficking case, but they have been told they might not get paidMore >>
A Virginia judge has denied bond for an Ohio man accused of plowing his car into a crowd at a white nationalist rally until he has an attorneyMore >>
A Virginia judge has denied bond for an Ohio man accused of plowing his car into a crowd at a white nationalist rally until he has an attorneyMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence, traveling Sunday in Colombia, tried to strike a balance between Latin American opposition to U.S. military intervention in neighboring Venezuela, and President Donald Trump's assertion that military action is an optionMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence, traveling Sunday in Colombia, tried to strike a balance between Latin American opposition to U.S. military intervention in neighboring Venezuela, and President Donald Trump's assertion that military action is an optionMore >>
Virginia State Police say the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are assisting in the investigation into a fatal helicopter crash outside Charlottesville that claimed the lives of two state troopersMore >>
Virginia State Police say the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are assisting in the investigation into a fatal helicopter crash outside Charlottesville that claimed the lives of two state troopersMore >>