Shooting victim dies, woman's charges upgraded to murder

Ahmed Rahman was shot in the head early Saturday morning on McKindree Court. (Source: Family photo/Christopher 2X)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A woman is facing charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence after a man who was shot in the California neighborhood on Saturday died.

Mykeya Pruitt’s charges were upgraded following Ahmed Rahman’s death on Monday, according to an arrest report.

Rahman, 27, was shot in the head at about 2:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of McKindree Court on Aug. 12.

PREVIOUS STORY: Charges upgraded in shooting arrest as victim's condition worsens

Pruitt was arrested at the shooting scene. She was originally charged with assault, tampering with physical evidence and disorderly conduct. The assault charge was later upgraded to attempted murder due to the severity of the victim's injuries, then upgraded again following his death.

Pruitt is being held in Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. She is expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

