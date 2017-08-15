Brookport man arrested on drug charges in McCracken Co., KY

A Brookport, Illinois man is behind bars facing drug charges after a traffic stop in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning, Aug. 15

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 1992 Ford van on North 8th Street near the Brookport Bridge for an equipment violation.

During the course of the traffic stop it was determined the passenger of the van, John Stevens, 29, had an outstanding bench warrant out of McCracken County for failure to appear. Deputies then arrested Stevens on the bench warrant.

Upon further investigation it was discovered that Stevens was in possession of suspected methamphetamine, Oxycodone pills and other assorted items of drug paraphernalia consistent with the use of methamphetamine.

Stevens was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail and is charged with the following:

Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)

Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified)

Prescription Controlled Substance not in Proper Container 1st Offense

Drug Paraphernalia – BUY/POSSESS

McCracken County District Court bench warrant for Failure to Appear

