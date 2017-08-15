Back-To-School: New members of JCPS leadership team prep for new school year

Dr. Marty Pollio took over as JCPS interim superintendent in July. (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Students in Jefferson and Oldham counties return to school Wednesday.

The districts are among the last to start the new school year.

JCPS is the largest school system in the state, and with its 100,000 students, it is among the 30 largest in the country.

There are 172 schools in the district, and about 85 percent of the 6,600 teachers hold master's degrees.

New JCPS Acting Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio will greet students at Central High School on their first day back Wednesday.

Another new face joins the JCPS leadership team this year; veteran educator Carmen Coleman was named the district's interim chief academic officer last month.

Also Wednesday, more than 12,000 students head back to school in Oldham County, named last year as a Kentucky District of Distinction. Three of its schools -- Buckner Elementary, North Oldham High and Oldham County High -- earned distinguished schools status.

