Dolphins CB Lippett will miss season with torn Achilles - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Dolphins CB Lippett will miss season with torn Achilles

By STEVEN WINE
AP Sports Writer

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) - Miami Dolphins cornerback Tony Lippett will miss the entire season with a torn Achilles tendon, the latest injury for the team during a training camp that has taken a heavy toll.

Coach Adam Gase says Lippett will require surgery after being hurt Monday in practice. He says Lippett was injured while jumping and without being touched.

Lippett, who started 13 games last year and had four interceptions, was expected to be the Dolphins' No. 3 cornerback behind Byron Maxwell and Xavien Howard. Miami earlier lost three key players - quarterback Ryan Tannehill, guard Ted Larsen and rookie middle linebacker Raekwon McMillan - because of serious injuries.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine . His work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/steven-wine

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Korean leaders, US open door to diplomacy in nuclear crisis

    Korean leaders, US open door to diplomacy in nuclear crisis

    Monday, August 14 2017 7:07 PM EDT2017-08-14 23:07:43 GMT
    Tuesday, August 15 2017 12:59 PM EDT2017-08-15 16:59:38 GMT
    North Korea say that leader Kim Jong Un was briefed on his military's plans to launch missiles in waters near Guam days after the Korean People's Army announced its preparing to create "enveloping fire" near the...More >>
    North Korea say that leader Kim Jong Un was briefed on his military's plans to launch missiles in waters near Guam days after the Korean People's Army announced its preparing to create "enveloping fire" near the U.S. military hub in the Pacific.More >>

  • Alabama Senate race tests Trump, McConnell reach

    Alabama Senate race tests Trump, McConnell reach

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 5:57 AM EDT2017-08-15 09:57:39 GMT
    Tuesday, August 15 2017 12:59 PM EDT2017-08-15 16:59:31 GMT
    Alabama voters will be casting ballots Tuesday in party primaries for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.More >>
    Alabama voters will be casting ballots Tuesday in party primaries for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.More >>

  • 3 Republicans face off in Utah primary for vacant House seat

    3 Republicans face off in Utah primary for vacant House seat

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 3:27 AM EDT2017-08-15 07:27:40 GMT
    Tuesday, August 15 2017 12:59 PM EDT2017-08-15 16:59:28 GMT
    Three GOP candidates hoping to replace Jason Chaffetz in Congress will face off in a special election Tuesday after weeks of the candidates trying to burnish their conservative credentials and fend off attack ads...More >>
    Three GOP candidates hoping to replace Jason Chaffetz in Congress will face off in a special election Tuesday after weeks of the candidates trying to burnish their conservative credentials and fend off attack ads from deep-pocketed outside groups.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly