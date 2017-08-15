Wayward alligator found in swimming pool at New Jersey motel - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Wayward alligator found in swimming pool at New Jersey motel

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - An alligator has been found in a swimming pool at a motel at the New Jersey shore.

The 3-foot-long (0.91-meter-long) alligator was discovered Tuesday morning at the Bayview Inn & Suites in Atlantic City.

Authorities say it's not clear where the alligator came from, how it got into the pool or how long it had been there.

Animal control workers safely lifted the alligator from the pool. It was taken to an undisclosed site.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

