2 accused of theft get locked in store, break glass to flee - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

2 accused of theft get locked in store, break glass to flee

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) - Police say a Connecticut woman and her 12-year-old daughter were locked inside a convenience store by an employee who suspected them of stealing, and they kicked out the store's glass doors to escape.

The girl is also accused of using a stun gun on the 7-Eleven worker.

Police say 41-year-old Bridgeport resident Dorsey Saunders and her daughter were locked in the Fairfield store Sunday night by a clerk who said they stole energy drinks. The Connecticut Post (http://bit.ly/2waach3 ) reports they kicked out the glass and ran into the parking lot, where the girl used the stun gun.

Saunders and her daughter face several charges, including larceny. The mother was charged with impairing the morals of a minor.

Saunders denied stealing and told police she broke the doors because she was scared.

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

