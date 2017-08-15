Driver killed in SUV crash on I-64 in S. Indiana

CORYDON, IN (WAVE) - One person is dead after a single vehicle accident on Interstate 64 in Harrison County, Indiana.

The crash was reported at 7:37 a.m. on I-64 east at the 99 mile marker. A media release from the Harrison County Police says the Chevy Trailblazer was heading east when it went off the road and into the grass median.

The SUV traveled about 70 yards before it came back into the eastbound lanes and went off the right side of the road. The Trailblazer traveled another 80 yards before it struck a tree.

The driver, the only person in the vehicle, was killed. The name will not be released until family members have been notified.

