Suspect in stolen car hits LMPD cruiser

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are looking for a suspect in a stolen car who hit an LMPD cruiser.

The situation started in the area of Oak and 12th Streets at 1:37 p.m., according to MetroSafe.

It's unknown at this time whether an officer was inside the cruiser that was hit.

Police lost sight of the vehicle after the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

