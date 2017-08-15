Photos of father-son duo walking to first day of kindergarten, college go viral

STARKVILLE, MS (RNN) - Photos on Twitter of a father walking his son to school on the first day of kindergarten and the first day of college went viral on Tuesday, amassing more than 50,000 retweets and 230,000 likes.

Charles Brockman III tweeted out a pair of photos in before-and-after style on his first day of class at Mississippi State University. His father was faithfully beside him just like he was when Brockman III first enrolled into kindergarten.

The self-described six-time junior Olympics hurdle champion told Fox 5 that his parents have been walking him to school since his first day of school.

"He's been giving me advice all my life leading up to this," Brockman III told Fox 5. "He tells me to be smart, represent the family well, go to class and work hard. I plan on following all of that and more to make my family proud.

From the first day of kindergarten to college move in. Thank you dad. pic.twitter.com/IpbudBIgdp — Charles Brockman III (@TheOnlyCharlesB) August 13, 2017

Several Twitter users were enamored with the display of fatherly love, and, frankly, the sheer cuteness of the photos. Mom chimed in, too.

I am SUPER proud of both of these men in my life!!! It is wonderful to have some real positivity in this world!!!! — Sherry Brockman (@sherry_brockman) August 15, 2017

Dang bro you're blessed ?????? — HellBoyEddie???? (@GuayitoTejada) August 14, 2017

This is beautiful. He must be so proud of you. Best of luck to you at college. Work hard, good man. — Heidi (@heidiknits) August 14, 2017

Wow. Very powerful. Great job dad!!!! — Robert (@robertbland14) August 15, 2017

