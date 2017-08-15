Photos of father-son duo walking to first day of kindergarten, college go viral

Charles Brockman III and his father have walked together on the first day of class since kindergarten. Nothing has changed now that he is in college.More >>
The veteran, who had taken the flag from a dead soldier on a World War II battlefield 73 years ago, returned it to the family, who had never gotten their loved one's body or - until that moment - anything else of his.More >>
Aug. 4 is a date Wisconsin mother Aleece Giest will never forget. Both her daughters were born on that day.More >>
"We’re hoping to see if we can capture footage of the moon’s shadow over the Earth during the eclipse," said 10-year-old Kimberly Yeung, who with her sister, Rebecca, will take their spacecraft to Wyoming to gather data for NASA.More >>
Officials say they hope the video helps put police in a positive light.More >>
