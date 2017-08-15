Police serving arrest warrant find drugs leading to 3 more arrests

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - When Indiana State Police troopers went to a New Albany home to serve an arrest warrant for probation violation, they found a much bigger crime taking place.

Troopers were serving the warrant at a home in the 1600 block of E. Oak St. when they found three other people there with the man they were looking for. State police also found drug paraphernalia in the home and obtained a search warrant for the home. The search found heroin, meth, a number of controlled substances, marijuana and more than $1,200 in cash.

Arrested were Jamie Ray Sheckles, 33; Brittany Lynn Prather, 26; Kevin Martin, 34, and Tia Lanette Edelen, 37, all of New Albany. Sheckles, Prather and Martin are each charged with dealing in and possession of cocaine and meth, possession of controlled substances, dealing in and possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance. Edelen was taken into custody on two warrants for failure to appear.

