Bookmark This: Your Eclipse Survival Guide

People wear protective glasses to watch a solar eclipse in Indonesia in March 2016. (Source: AP/Dita Alangkara)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News is your official eclipse station.

The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team has been preparing WAVE Country for this historic event for five years. And now, we're just days away from the first total solar eclipse in the United States in nearly 40 years.

Below are some links to keep you informed about Kentucky's Darkest Day:

+ Print your own WAVE 3 News solar eclipse pinhole projector

+ Kentucky Science Center to host week of eclipse events

+ Where to buy legitimate eclipse glasses

+ SLIDESHOW: Eclipse path for Kentucky's Darkest Day

+ Amazon issues recall on some solar eclipse glasses

+ How to capture the solar eclipse with a smartphone

+ LIST: What is your school district doing for Kentucky's Darkest Day?

+ How to view the eclipse safely without eclipse glasses

+ Is a solar eclipse harmful to pregnancy?

+ Eclipse winds: Fact or folklore?

+ How to check if your eclipse glasses are safe

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.