Mowins to be first woman to call NFL play-by-play for CBS

Beth Mowins will become the first woman to call NFL play-by-play for CBS.
Mowins will team with former NFL kicker Jay Feely for her debut on Sept. 24 when Cleveland plays at Indianapolis. The network released its announcer pairings Tuesday.
Mowins will start the season calling a Monday night NFL game between the Chargers and Broncos for ESPN. She will be the second woman to call play-by-play for an NFL regular-season game and first since NBC's Gayle Sierens in 1987.
Mowins has called college football for ESPN since 2005 and done play-by-play locally on preseason Raiders games.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will make his CBS debut on the network's No. 1 team with Jim Nantz by calling the Oakland at Tennessee on the first Sunday of the season.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.
As U.S. manufacturers 'automate or evaporate,' they struggle to fill the jobs that require skills to do so
Police records show the driver charged with killing a woman at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville was previously accused of beating his mother and threatening her with a knife
Simone Askew is making history as the first black woman to lead the Long Gray Line at the U.S. Military Academy
President Donald Trump says that "racism is evil" as he condemns the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists as "criminals and thugs." Trump's remarks were his second attempt at denouncing the violence in Charlottesville
Performers at this year's Edinburgh Fringe festival are roasting the U.S. president in several shows including "Trumpageddon," "Trumpus Interruptus: The Impeachment of Donald J Trump," "Locker Room Talk" and "Trump'd."
Private lawyers want to represent Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in his U.S. drug-trafficking case, but they have been told they might not get paid
A Virginia judge has denied bond for an Ohio man accused of plowing his car into a crowd at a white nationalist rally until he has an attorney
Vice President Mike Pence, traveling Sunday in Colombia, tried to strike a balance between Latin American opposition to U.S. military intervention in neighboring Venezuela, and President Donald Trump's assertion that military action is an option
Virginia State Police say the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are assisting in the investigation into a fatal helicopter crash outside Charlottesville that claimed the lives of two state troopers
