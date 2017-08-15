Bond set at $100K for suspects in Madisonville drug, fraud case - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Bond set at $100K for suspects in Madisonville drug, fraud case

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) -

New information about the raids on three Madisonville gas stations we told you about on Friday.

In court Tuesday, bond was set at $100,000 for 39-year old Shahanaz Narsinh, 42-year old Amin Narsinh, and 33-year old Paresh Patel.  They are charged with fraudulent use of a unique identification card or electronic code for benefits.

34-year-old Sonal Patel is charged with conspiracy.  

[PREVIOUS: 3 Madisonville gas stations raided in drug, fraud investigation]

Madisonville police and at least nine other agencies have been investigating the case for about a year now.  They say they used confidential informants to illegally buy things with food-stamp cards at the gas stations.  

The three are due back in court Thursday.

